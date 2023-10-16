The plank stand is a stationary physical exercise aimed at strengthening the main muscle groups. It is customary to perform this exercise several times a day. Usually, athletes perform straight and side planks for up to 4 minutes.

However, experts said that standing in the plank for more than 10 seconds is pointless, businessinsider.nl writes, citing a statement by Stuart McGill, a professor at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Read also: Will help you wake up and cheer you up: eight exercises to do in the morning

According to him, the optimal result can be achieved in ten seconds. And an experienced athlete, McGill recommends 4 sets of ten seconds, claiming that his conclusions are based on years of research.

Dr. Stuart McGill noted that it is worth focusing on holding the position for shorter intervals and more repetitions. He says that for a healthy back, you should practice the "big three order" every day - that is, hold the position for just 10 seconds in three different ways. It should be a classic plank and two side planks.

He believes that holding the plank for too long can be a waste of time.

"There is no benefit from this kind of activity except for getting a record," the expert said.

Earlier, doctors told about 11 ways to reduce premature skin aging and prevent wrinkles.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!