Stylish and natural: why Japanese manicure is growing in popularity

Japanese manicure stands out for its naturalness and minimalism and is characterized by a natural approach to nail care. It has become popular due to its focus on the health of the nail plate.

The main benefits of Japanese manicure include:

Nail plate health

Japanese manicure is aimed at strengthening and improving the condition of nails with the help of special tools and methods. This is achieved without the use of aggressive methods such as cutting the skin.

No chemical components

Japanese manicure products do not contain harmful substances such as formaldehyde or toluene, which makes it easier to care for your nails.

Naturalness

Japanese manicure uses light and natural shades of lacquers, which gives the nails a healthy and well-groomed look.

Minimalism

Japanese manicure design involves simple and elegant designs, often with light geometric patterns or small decorative details.

Japanese manicure can be a great alternative to gel polish, especially when the nail plate needs rest. However, it is important to remember that overuse of Japanese manicure can make the nail plate thinner.

Despite its many advantages, Japanese manicure also has some disadvantages:

Salon procedure

Japanese manicure requires specialized skills, and it is almost impossible to perform it at home.

High cost

You have to pay more for this type of manicure because of the use of natural ingredients and attentive approach.

Duration.

The Japanese manicure procedure usually takes longer due to the massage of hands and nails, application of several layers of varnish, and drying of each layer.

Not suitable for weak nails

Japanese manicure is not recommended for nail plates that require special care.

Requires experience

Japanese manicure requires specialized skills and experience, so it is important to choose a nail technician with the appropriate knowledge and qualifications.

Difficult removal of polish

The thin layer of varnish used in Japanese manicure is difficult to remove with conventional nail polish removers, and you may need a special product or the help of a nail technician to do so.

There are a variety of types of Japanese manicure that differ in the composition of the ingredients used and the application technique.

Classic Japanese manicure

Suitable for all types of nails and uses rice flour, oils, and vitamins to strengthen the nail plate and stimulate its growth.

Mineral Japanese manicure

Uses mineral salts contained in seaweed.

Powder Japanese manicure

Involves the application of powder made from natural ingredients, which creates a matte and velvety effect on the nails and can hide small defects in the nail plate.

Japanese manicure with silk

Includes covering the nail plate with silk, which helps to strengthen it and protect it from damage.

Artistic Japanese manicure

Contains various techniques for drawing and decorating nails, allowing you to create incredible designs.

Glass Japanese manicure

Uses a special gel polish that creates a smooth and shiny nail surface that resembles glass and is ideal for creating a glossy effect on nails.

