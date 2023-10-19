Stylists showed the best five hairstyles for short hair (photos)

Short hair is a stylish and practical option for any woman. It does not require a lot of time for styling and allows you to create all kinds of hairstyles.

If you are looking for a new and fresh hairstyle for this fall season, learn the advice of professional hairstylists who told us what would work best for those who are not afraid of experimentation.

Pixie with oblique bangs

This short haircut can emphasize your eyes, cheekbones and face shape. All you need to do is decide to cut your bangs and comb them to the side. The rest of your hair should be gathered. "The haircut should curl around your head to hide 'hair loss'. This haircut retains volume, which is both beautiful and easy to maintain," writes Shefinds.

Layered pixie

Layers can add volume, especially if you have fine hair. Extra layers can help create volume and hold your shape. Such layers hide the flaws of owners of thin hair.

Pixie to the side

This is the hairstyle chosen by actress Halle Berry for this season. Hairdressers claim that such a haircut gives the required volume.

"As we age, our hair becomes thin and dull, so a regular haircut, a fun haircut and perhaps a fresh dye job are great ways to maintain a youthful appearance," experts say.

Such a haircut will draw more attention to your face and emphasize the expressiveness of the look.

Thin bangs on a pixie

This hairstyle frames the face and rejuvenates it. Individual strands hide wrinkles on the forehead and at the eyes. Pixie haircut with bangs is easy to style, and its owners look stylish.

Rounded pixie with curls

This hairstyle hides dull and sparse hair perfectly. It hides fine strands as well.

The curls will make your hair look thicker. And also this hairstyle is good to emphasize the shape of your face and the features that you find more attractive.

