Hairstyle can change your appearance. A well-chosen haircut can rejuvenate its owner.

Professional hairdressers and stylists Anna Peterson and Caleb Becke believe that women over 40 should pay attention to bangs. They say that this "detail" of the hairstyle can "take your style to a whole new level."

Experts suggest choosing the following options for bangs:

"Soft" bangs combed to the side

This option was chosen by the world-famous Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon. A hairstyle like hers can be transformed into "something more exciting". Side-swept bangs can emphasize your eyes and cheekbones.

Experts say that this hairstyle suits almost every face shape.

Long, thin bangs combed to the side

If you have thin or sparse hair and you like bangs, try the compromise option that Emma Stone chose for herself. This option is "ideal for those with longer hair." It creates a youthful and carefree look.

Curly bangs

Stylists advised to follow the example of singer Beyoncé. It is noted that owners of wavy hair should not deny themselves the right to wear bangs.

"It provides a lively, vibrant look," hairdresser Anna Peterson says.

Curtain bangs

This option was popular in the 70s. And Jennifer Lopez brought it back into fashion.

"The curtain bangs are longer bangs that are parted in the center and shifted to the sides, framing the face like a curtain," Backe explained.

He added that this hairstyle adds a touch of playfulness and creates a youthful, bohemian look. The curtain bangs can be combined with both long and medium-length hair, providing versatility and a face-framing effect.

It is worth reminding you that short haircuts will be especially relevant in 2023. Such hairstyles look spectacular and create an accent in the overall look.

