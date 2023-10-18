Stylists have named three models of trousers that should not be worn in autumn 2023

We have already looked at the main trends this fall, now it's time to look at the types of pants that are no longer in trend. Let's highlight 3 anti-trend models of this clothing.

Leopard tights

Let the press and tries to emphasize their difference and sophistication, but in fact these pants have long been out of fashion and do not always look stylish. Most fashionistas have already turned their attention to other options. Leopard tights may be suitable only for young girls.

Looking for an alternative? Pay attention to black palazzos or classic jeans.

Skinny jeans

Skinny jeans have not been a major fashion trend for several seasons in a row, but many girls are not ready to say goodbye to them yet. Looking for an alternative? Straight jeans or stylish cargo pants are good options for an updated closet.

Vinyl pants

Vinyl pants can indicate a lack of taste. Looking for an alternative? Try faux leather pants, which look modern and can add a stylish charm to your look.

