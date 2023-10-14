The absolute favorite of this season is red. Fashionistas will also be able to choose a color to their liking from a wide palette of other popular colors.

This was reported by Radiotrack.

Red

Regardless of whether you are dressed completely in red or prefer accents of this shade, your style will be extremely relevant as red is the main trend this fall.

Butter yellow

Those who prefer calm colors will like butter yellow, which can become a staple in your wardrobe.

Chocolate

The chocolate color reflects the autumn atmosphere best. It is easily combined with beige, milk, red, and berry shades. A complete look in chocolate color also looks stylish.

Blue

Ice blue looks best if it is a sweater or other knitwear. Accessories in this color also attract attention.

Camel

This classic color trend never goes out of style. Coats, sheer dresses, mini-skirts, and cut-out silhouettes in camel are the most popular solutions that are often seen on the catwalks.

