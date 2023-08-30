Stylists have named seven techniques that will help you look taller

These tips from radiotrek will be useful for petite ladies.

Monochrome look

A total look or a look in different shades of the same color will make you look taller. Fashion designers use this technique for short models.

Vertical of color

A coat, jacket or vest of a contrasting color should have a style that visually looks like a tall rectangle.

Shoes to match the clothes

Shoes that match the color of the bottom of the wardrobe will visually lengthen the leg. In addition, nude shoes will look great.

Elongated toe of shoes

This style of shoe is always in fashion and visually increases height.

Slits

Dresses or skirts with a slit will visually elongate the silhouette.

Jeans

Avoid jeans with a highlighting effect, and instead choose a solid color - it will visually make you taller.

Ankles

The bottom of the pants should cover the leg as much as possible, touching the shoes. This will visually lengthen your legs. The same rule applies to dresses and skirts.

