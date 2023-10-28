Stylists have named the seven best colors to wear with denim

Denim is often chosen to create light and stylish clothing. Denim is a neutral canvas, which makes it very versatile and a fantastic backdrop for a wide range of colors.

Stylists have outlined the best colors to wear with denim. You won't go wrong with these versatile combinations, writes Best Life.

1. Red

According to Ashley Ful, a co-founder of luxury plus-size store AMOUR781, this season's color of the season was classic red. It will look better with light denim, dark denim or even black denim.

It's important to find the right shade of red that suits you and complements your skin. People with cooler complexions should choose reds with blue hues, while those with warmer complexions should consider reds with more orange or rust hues.

Amrita Harbajan, a certified image consultant and style blogger, also notes that red adds excitement to a basic denim ensemble.

Personal stylist and founder of fashion blog Girl Shares Tips, Tracy Cheng, says deep shades of red, such as burgundy and dark maroon, work especially well with denim and add a touch of sophistication.

2. White

If you're in doubt, experts recommend combining denim with white. Certified image consultant Elizabeth Kosich notes that this combination creates the perfect canvas for a bright accessory such as a belt, purse or jewelry.

In addition, according to other experts, white offers a clean, fresh contrast to any denim outfit.

3- Olive green.

Fashion experts note that medium or dark colored jeans pair well with olive green.

Carol Gimelhoch suggests wearing an olive green sweater with dark jeans, a leather belt and boho-style jewelry with natural stone accents for a casual fall vibe. For a more elegant look, she suggests trying a satin olive green blouse with black jeans and suede heeled bangles.

4. Blush pink

"Pink is a soft and feminine color that combains beautifully with light denim," says Manktelow-Pimm. This delicate pastel shade creates a great contrast with pale denim, creating a fresh and romantic look.

5. Gray

Light gray creates a subtle contrast with dark denim. Stylists suggest wearing jeans with a light gray blazer and a black belt to create a sophisticated modern look. The outfit can be completed with loafers or sneakers to keep it casual, or complete the look with black knee-length riding boots.

6. Black

Black goes well with any denim. Harbajan's favorite combination for a night out is a black blazer or black lace blouse with mid-wash jeans and a black patent clutch.

"For light denim, choose a fitted or cropped black top to balance the relaxed aesthetic," suggests Chang.

"For a daytime look, choose white sneakers or booties. To add this combination to an evening look, choose heeled shoes or pointed-toe bangles in a chunky or metallic hue," adds the latest stylist.

7. Brown

The beauty of brown is that it is a universally pleasing neutral color and can be worn in any season. You should combine a dark brown top with light or white denim. On cooler days, for example, try a luxurious dark brown cashmere sweater with straight jeans and suede booties or even sleek leather sneakers. Or you can wear a dark brown leather jacket that will give an unexpected edge to classic jeans.

