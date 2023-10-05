Stylists named hairstyles that make women look younger (photos)

Women who take care of themselves and always want to look great should be careful when choosing hairstyles. Hairdressers advise choosing haircuts according to your age.

Stylists say that women over 40 should choose a hairstyle that "takes away" years rather than multiplies them. A good option would be a mob, bob, or waterfall bangs. They are also perfect for those with thin and sparse hair.

Waterfall bangs

It frames the face and hides forehead wrinkles. This haircut is defined by longer strands of hair that decrease in length in the middle and retain a "shaggy, textured finish".

Stylists say this hairstyle can hide signs of thinning or hair loss.

Mob - a combination of bob and forehead

Stylists call this hairstyle a "sophisticated and stylish choice". This hairstyle suits any face shape and hair type.

The mob ends in the middle of the neck, emphasizing facial features and creating an attractive silhouette. This haircut gives women over 40 years old volume on the crown with textured layers.

The shag is a timeless 70s haircut that has never gone out of style, but it has more modern versions. This includes adding wavy strands, curtain bangs, or layering.

"Rose" bun

This hairstyle is suitable for long hair. Gathering your hair in a tight bun can help hide hair loss or thin hair. If you add curls to the bun, you can create the illusion of volume.

Bikini is a combination of bob and pixie styles

This is a versatile hairstyle - its owners can adjust the desired hair length. This haircut emphasizes femininity and playfulness. If you add bangs to it, the image will be original and spectacular, especially if it emphasizes the look, which will become more expressive.

