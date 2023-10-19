Stylists named 5 signs that make you look older

Time moves forward mercilessly, and many of us strive to keep ourselves looking young and fresh. It may seem like the years pass by unnoticed, but even the smallest details can add or take a few years off your appearance. Your appearance and your smile always attract the attention of others. Women may not pay attention to the little things pretty often, but they affect on their appearance. Let's take a look at a few important aspects that will help keep you looking young and fresh no matter what your age, Ukr.Media reports.

Hair condition

The body's supply of vitamins and minerals decreases as we grow older. which affects on the health of hair. To maintain the beauty and strength of your hair, it is important to use effective products for nourishment and moisturizing, such as masks and oils.

Skin condition

Tired skin is usually the result of bad habits and a poor lifestyle, it is not just about your age It is important to consume enough water, protect it from the sun and lead an active lifestyle to keep your skin fresh and shiny,.

Smile

The condition of your teeth affects the overall impression of your appearance. Regular visits to the dentist, avoiding bad habits and taking care of your tooth enamel will help keep your smile looking fresh.

Lips

Loss of moisture makes lips dry and can affect their softness and appearance. Regular grooming, exfoliation and hygienic lipstick can help keep your lips looking fresh.

Posture and gait

Maintaining proper posture and mobility is important not only for your appearance, but also for your overall health. Sports, massage and physical therapy can improve your posture and free you from slouching.

