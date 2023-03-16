The stylist showed the TOP 3 most fashionable shoes of this spring (photo)

Stylist Olena Shevchenko has identified three pairs of shoes that will be the most relevant and comfortable this spring. They will make the look modern and light.

She shared this information on her Instagram. Because in spring, you want to feel comfortable and easy at a frantic pace of life.

Ballet flats

According to the stylist, ballet flats have several nuances:

for full legs and short stature, you should choose pointed models;

for those who want something unusual, satin models are suitable.

It is better not to choose all the classic models from 2007 (those with a round nose).

"The safest and definitely hot trend, like my grandmother's pies from the Donetsk region, is Mary Jane ballet flats with a narrowed or pointed toe," the stylist said.

Shevchenko added that the situation is the same with Mary Jane slingbacks (when the heel is open and fixed by a strap, while ballet flats have a closed heel). The current models will be in soft leather with a narrowed or pointed toe.

Minimalist loafers

Minimalist loafers can be found in a sporty style, for example, the very popular adidas gazelle model around the world.

Classic Nike, New Balance, Converse, La Costa are also in trend. Although Ukrainian brands offer no worse basic models.

Loafers

Loafers have remained relevant for years. In particular, this applies to models with flat and chunky soles. The main thing is to avoid unnecessary fittings, coloured seams and other "decorations".

Shevchenko also told us about one small life hack: a hyper-trendy look can be created by wearing metallic silver leather.

