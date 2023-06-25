The stylist showed bags that will be relevant in 2023 (photo)

Stylist Alina Mykhailenko named the top handbags to choose in 2023. According to her, suede and chocolate-colored models remain trendy.

On her TikTok channel, she explained that you should pay attention to hyper-large bags or, on the contrary, micro bags. The fashion expert showed models in basic colors.

In addition, minimalist models are still at the peak of popularity and clear shapes.

Mikhailenko advises to pay attention to vintage bags and vintage style.

Recall that the famous designer Andre Tan spoke about the main fashion trends of summer 2023. It's worth paying attention to monochrome, bright red, cutouts and belly exposure, etc.

