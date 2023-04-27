Old apricots will bear fruit again: how easy it is to help trees bear fruit

If the trees in your garden are already old and no longer bear fruit, you can make them "come back to life". Timely pruning and proper fertilization will help.

For example, if apricots are more than 10 years old, they need to be fed more often in the spring. Experts from the Telegram channel "Dacha. Garden and Vegetable Garden" noted: "The older the tree, the more nutrients it needs, so over time, the amount of fertilizer should only be increased."

How to properly care for apricot

An old apricot needs watering. And it should be done more often than in the case of young trees. Water the base of the tree evenly with settled water in the morning or evening, and do not allow excessive soil moisture. With the onset of summer drought, watering should be done only in the late evening.

You should start fertilizing the soil with a complex of minerals and nutrients. Once a year, the soil near old apricots is fertilized with peat or manure.

During flowering, water old apricots with a solution of bird droppings (0.5 liters) and water (10 liters). After 5 days, a liter of ash is added to well-moistened soil.

After flowering, you need to use complex preparations with phosphorus and potassium. The best way is to dissolve 2 tbsp each of superphosphate and potassium sulfate in 10 liters of water, and add 3 tbsp of urea. The solution is used to water the ground around the tree trunk. After a week, sprinkle the circle around the trunk with ash.

Tree pruning is usually carried out in spring (before flowering and budding) and autumn. This will optimize the growth and size of the crop. Cut off diseased and overdried branches, as well as vertical branches, because they not only spoil the appearance of trees but also negatively affect fruiting.

In the fall, you don't need to leave any leaves under the tree. Only if you dig it 30-35 cm into the ground.

Closer to winter, apricots turn white. From the roots to the place where the branches began to branch. A layer of sawdust mixed with sand saves old trees from freezing the root system. When the winter is over, this layer is removed to prevent the roots from getting cold.

If you are tired of fighting pests on tree leaves and flowers, we offer you effective ways to get rid of them.

