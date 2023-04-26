Will decorate the table: a nutritious recipe for a salad cake with chicken and flavored crackers

When everything is in full bloom, you want something fresh and healthy. That's why we offer a delicious salad cake that will quickly become a favorite for the whole family.

Everyone who tries it will like this dish. And it is very easy to prepare, as reported in one of the culinary blogs on YouTube.

Ingredients for the salad:

200 g of cheese;

400 g of tomatoes (4 pcs.)

5 medium eggs;

450 g of smoked chicken, or boiled or ham;

1 clove of garlic;

6 slices of bread;

salt, and pepper to your taste;

1-2 tbsp. tablespoons of poppy seeds;

mayonnaise.

Step-by-step recipe:

1. Peel and grate the garlic on a fine grater. Season with salt and pepper and add your favorite spices. Then add 50 ml of vegetable oil and leave for a while to let the mixture flavor up.

2. Cut all the ingredients into small cubes and fry them separately in a dry frying pan.

3. Start making garlic croutons. Remove the garlic from the mixture prepared in the first step, and fry the bread in oil. Cool the croutons.

4. Assemble the salad in layers. It is best to use a special ring to make the shape perfect.

Layer 1 (on the bottom) - chicken, which should be covered with a layer of mayonnaise after laying out.

Layer 2 - boiled eggs, which should also be covered with a mesh of mayonnaise.

Layer 3 - tomatoes covered with mayonnaise.

Layer 4 - cheese with mayonnaise.

5-layer - crackers.

5. To decorate the salad, use poppy seeds. This salad is eaten very quickly, and guests will ask for more.

