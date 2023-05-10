Will be a hit of the next seasons: the most trendy handbag for fashionistas has been named (photo)

For the third year in a row, a small handbag by Bottega Veneta has been a hit. However, fashionistas and stars still can't say "Goodbye" to this It-bag

This bag is quite minimalistic but incredibly beautiful. It has long taken pride of place among the trends. Its price starts from $2500.

The Bottega Veneta interwoven leather bag is available in a variety of colors - from pastel and classic to bright and bold. This stylish accessory can be easily combined with any outfit - from casual to romantic or business.

Mini Jodie bags have become a hit and are still at the peak of popularity. A special highlight is the branded intrecciat weave.

Designers showed many models of bags: large clutches, voluminous shoulder bags, and bucket bags. But it was the Mini Jodie that fashionistas fell in love with.

