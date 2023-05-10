eng
Will be a hit of the next seasons: the most trendy handbag for fashionistas has been named (photo)

Kateryna Dutik

For the third year in a row, a small handbag by Bottega Veneta has been a hit. However, fashionistas and stars still can't say "Goodbye" to this It-bag

This bag is quite minimalistic but incredibly beautiful. It has long taken pride of place among the trends. Its price starts from $2500.

The Bottega Veneta interwoven leather bag is available in a variety of colors - from pastel and classic to bright and bold. This stylish accessory can be easily combined with any outfit - from casual to romantic or business.

Mini Jodie bags have become a hit and are still at the peak of popularity. A special highlight is the branded intrecciat weave.

Designers showed many models of bags: large clutches, voluminous shoulder bags, and bucket bags. But it was the Mini Jodie that fashionistas fell in love with.

We remind you that fashion is constantly changing, but some things are still worth getting rid of right now. Here are the main summer anti-trends for 2023.

