Istanbul plunged into complete darkness in the middle of the day due to a huge black cloud (terrifying video)

The capital of Turkey, Istanbul, was suddenly covered by a big black cloud. The size of the cloud, according to preliminary data, was up to 10 kilometers.

Eyewitnesses recorded this incident on video. In the footage, you can see how a black cloud of gigantic dimensions plunged almost the entire city into darkness for a few minutes.

Video of the day

The reasons for such a natural anomaly are still unknown. Meanwhile, the Turkish Anadolu agency reports that heavy fog was observed in Istanbul today.

Usually, such clouds can portend hurricanes and severe thunderstorms.

We will remind you that last year in China the Pileus cloud was filmed - a rare atmospheric phenomenon accompanied by a rainbow.

