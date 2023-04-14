It became known which of the pensioners will have 1,200 hryvnias added to their pension

In Ukraine, a number of pensioners will receive an additional payment in the amount of 1,200 hryvnias. These are allowances that were accrued in April but will be accrued retroactively.

We are talking about pensioners who continue to work and have accumulated the required amount of experience for recalculation. This is reported by " Retired ".

Working pensioners who have at least 35 years of experience and had a payment of 7,000 hryvnias can receive an additional payment in the amount of 1,200 hryvnias.

Recalculation of pensions is carried out from April 1. However, the funds will be credited in June, for three months (June, May, and April).

The higher the salary, the higher the bonus. And, accordingly, a lower salary means a lower transfer amount. All allowances will be calculated individually and automatically, so there is no need to contact the PFU authorities.

We will remind you that earlier the Government made a decision to pay pensions to Ukrainians even in the absence of seniority. This will affect some categories of pensioners.

