It is known which pensioners will not have their benefits increased in 2023

In March, Ukraine carried out a large-scale indexation and increased pensions by 19.7%. However, some categories of citizens did not receive the increase.

The Ministry of Social Policy reported that not everyone's pensions were indeed increased. This was reported by Na Pensii.

Pension payments were not indexed:

persons who continue to work and have a short insurance period, if the pension does not reach UAH 2.1 thousand;

former employees of the prosecutor's office;

citizens with pensions exceeding the maximum amount;

recipients of monthly lifetime allowances, including former judges.

At the same time, other categories of pensioners who did not receive an increase in their benefits will be subject to two indexations in April and July. In particular, starting from 1 April, pensions will be automatically recalculated for 600,000 pensioners who continue to work with an increased length of service.

In July, pensions for civil servants and local government employees will be increased. The increase will be about 19.7%.

Earlier this year, some Ukrainians received a higher pension. However, this applies to those citizens who are employed. Read more about the funded pension system and double payments in UAportal's article.

