Cut flowers will last longer: what to add to the water

Decorative bouquets are always admired for their beauty and fragrance. But did you know that their long life in a vase depends on some care secrets?

The Good News has told you the most effective tips that will preserve the freshness of flowers and delight you with their beauty for as long as possible.

It is advised to start with the simplest thing: the water in the vase should always be fresh and cool. Use clean and filtered water to avoid the accumulation of heavy salts and contaminants. Be sure to keep the water level up, as dry stems can wilt faster.

Another important step is to cut the stems regularly. Use sharp and high-quality stem shears to avoid tearing. This simple procedure will prevent the formation of germs and bacteria in the water, which can lead to a deterioration of the bouquet.

Another secret to longevity is to spray the leaves of the flowers with water from a spray bottle. This will ensure the right level of humidity and have a positive effect on the condition of the leaves.

In addition, a small amount of sugar can be used to extend the life of some flowers. Half a teaspoon of sugar in a classic-sized flowerpot will help preserve the freshness of roses, tulips, carnations, lilacs, sweet peas and freesias.

By paying attention to detail and following these simple tips, you will be able to enjoy the beauty and fragrance of your favourite flowers in a vase for much longer.

