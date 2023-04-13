Joan Rowling is among the producers: HBO announced a new ten-year series on 'Harry Potter'

The streaming service HBO Max has announced that it has ordered the production of a series that will be based on the Harry Potter universe, namely an "accurate adaptation of the cult books." This news was reported on Twitter of the service.

Warner Bros. Discovery officially confirmed the start of work on the show during a presentation to the media and investors, Variety reports. Company officials have described the show as a "ten-year series" with each season based on one of JK Rowling's Harry Potter books. The show will use a new cast.

The executive producers of the show are the writer JK Rowling herself, the producer of the films of the series "Fantastic Beasts" Neil Blair, as well as Ruth Kenley-Letts, who worked on the films "We Conquer Manhattan" and "Isolation". There is currently no information about the screenwriters of the series. The release date was also not announced.

"We're excited to give viewers the opportunity to discover Hogwarts from a whole new perspective... In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, the new Max Original series will breathe life into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy over the years," – said HBO & Max Content CEO Casey Bloys.

