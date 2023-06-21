The SSU military counterintelligence officers take part in combat actions in different frontline areas. In less than a week, the Special Forces destroyed 21 units of occupants' equipment.

For this purpose, they used kamikazee drones. The video was published by the SSU press service on Telegram.

"Our specialized counter-offensives are liberating Ukrainian land side by side with our combat sworn brothers from the Armed Forces," the statement said.

It is noted that the special forces managed to eliminate:

11 tanks;

2 SPA;

2 IFV;

2 MTLB;

one armored vehicle;

3 vehicles.

In the video, you can see how the SSU fighters are guiding the kamikaze drones to hit the occupiers' military equipment. The following footage shows the consequences of a UAV hit.

To recap, Zaluzhnyi showed how soldiers from the 128th Brigade liberated Pyatikhatky from the enemy.

