Ukrainian Special Forces hit Russian IFVs and armoured personnel carriers using kamikaze drones (video)

The Security Service of Ukraine Special Forces destroyed Russian military equipment using kamikaze drones. In particular, the fighters managed to hit an armored personnel carrier and an infantry fighting vehicle.

In the first case, the armored personnel carrier was returning from its positions together with the infantry. The press service of the Security Service of Ukraine reported on it.

It is noted that one of the FPV drones with cumulative charges flew into the engine of the military equipment. After the explosion, the armored vehicle was left to burn with the remains of the occupiers' personnel.

"The same fate befell the Russian infantry fighting vehicle, which was also moving infantry. The result was a direct hit by a kamikaze drone and an update to the daily list of destroyed enemy equipment. We continue to work until complete victory," the statement reads.

The video shows footage from the camera of the kamikaze drones, which, after detecting the target, go for a strike.

The exact time and place of destruction of enemy equipment is not disclosed for security reasons.

Recall that the Special Forces of the Security Service destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armored personnel carrier in one night.

