The Ukrainian military continues to methodically destroy the invaders' manpower and military equipment in various parts of the frontline. In particular, SBU special forces from the White Wolf unit eliminated about 40 occupants.

The Ukrainian defenders also managed to destroy a tank and three mortars. This was reported by the SBU press service.

It is noted that the unit's fighters destroyed 26 enemy targets, including

tank;

MTLB;

two armoured vehicles;

Murom-P surveillance complex;

Podlet radar with a control machine;

electronic warfare station;

three 120-mm mortars;

seven dugouts;

two ammunition depots and other facilities.

In addition, the Special Forces awarded about 40 occupiers posthumously with the title of "good Russian". The video shows the spectacular work of the soldiers.

The exact time and place of the enemy's destruction is not disclosed for security reasons.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why the Ukrainian Armed Forces' counter-offensive is progressing slowly. According to him, the main issue is the price of victory. He also explained why the start of the counter-offensive was postponed.

