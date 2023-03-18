SBU White Wolves special forces destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armoured personnel carrier in the Donetsk sector overnight (video)

The SBU Special Forces are bringing our victory closer by eliminating enemy manpower and equipment. In one night, the defenders destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armoured personnel carrier.

This was reported by the SBU press service on Telegram. They noted that the enemy was targeted by the White Wolves special forces.

Read also: The military showed an episode of the battle near Bakhmut: first-person video

"Nine or ten? TEN! That's how many Russian tanks were destroyed by the SBU White Wolves special forces in just one night!" the statement said.

The SBU added that the specialists of the Special Operations Centre "A" worked out the enemy's equipment in the Donetsk sector. They also burned down one enemy armoured personnel carrier.

Video of the day

"Thus, they have destroyed ELEVEN targets! In one night," the Service summed up.

Read also: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers show how the Kazhan drone rescued a downed DJI Matrice 300 RTK quadcopter from the battlefield (video)

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian military continues to bring Ukraine's victory closer by pouring lead on the occupiers. Thus, anti-aircraft gunners of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade shelled enemy positions and captured everything on video.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!