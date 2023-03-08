Ukraine's Special Forces destroyed Russian 'Solntsepyok' with a kamikaze drone (video)

The Security Service of Ukraine Special Forces destroyed the Russian multiple rocket launcher "Solntsepyok". The fighters of the Center of Special Operations "A" used an FPV drone for this purpose.

The elimination of the Russian flamethrower system occurred right at the moment of the salvo. The SSU press service reported about it.

"Soldiers of the Center of Special Operations "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine burned down the Russian heavy flamethrower system "Solntsepyok" right at the moment of its salvo. "The second army of the world" was left without another "no-analogues-arms," the statement read.

The video shows how the operator controls the kamikaze drone while the "Solntsepyok" in front fires a salvo of shells. The drone circled the occupiers' equipment and then struck.

The exact time and location of the destruction of the Russian heavy flamethrower system has not been disclosed for security reasons.

It should be added that FPV drones allow one to see events in real time. The image is transmitted from the drone to the operator's monitor, glasses or helmet.

Recall, earlier, in the Luhansk region, Ukrainian border guards destroyed an enemy dugout with occupiers. According to preliminary data, at least three enemies were killed.

