Special Forces 'disposed' of occupants in a hiding place from a drone (video)

The Ukrainian military continues to destroy the occupiers in various parts of the frontline. In particular, they use drones for this purpose.

The day before, soldiers of the Vykhor special forces unit dropped ammunition into a cache with two occupants. The video was posted on the unit's Telegram channel.

"Be careful, the Vykhor special forces are working. What is our work? Thanks to drones, we find the trenches where the Russians are hiding and greet them with hellish gifts. As they say: they are difficult to find, but a pleasure to destroy," the statement reads.

Video of the day

In the video, you can see how the UAV operator found the enemy in a hiding place and dropped a grenade there. In addition, the soldiers released a photo showing a number of points where the occupiers were destroyed.

The exact time and place of the enemy's elimination are not disclosed for security reasons.

Recently, Ukrainian soldiers from the 25th separate airborne brigade of the Sicheslavsky brigade eliminated two units of enemy equipment. A Ural army truck and an infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-2) of the Russian invaders were destroyed.

