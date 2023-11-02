Many people may consider regular short cleaning to be a waste of time. However, cleaning experts say that this approach is actually ineffective. By putting off cleaning, you risk spending much more time dealing with dried food stains, ink, mold, and rust. Contaminants removed in time will not be as problematic.

Instead of just dusting, pay attention to glass doors to prevent contamination. Some places require constant attention, such as the shelves in the refrigerator, where stains from drinks or food can appear within a week. It is easier to remove them immediately than to wait for a general cleaning.

When cleaning your home, don't forget about hard-to-reach places under the bed and behind cabinets. Vacuum them and check curtains, baseboards, and radiators to reduce the amount of dust on the surfaces.

Try to use a vacuum cleaner instead of sweeping. Don't open windows and doors for long periods of time as this can lead to excessive amounts of dust in the room. If ventilation is necessary, consider installing a fine-mesh window screen.

Note that you don't need to use chlorine and cleaning solvents used in professional cleaning. A simple detergent concentrate with good surfactants can be quite effective for the home. Although high-quality products cost a little more, they save time.

Try implementing these simple practical tips into your daily routine and you'll have plenty of free time for your own hobbies and relaxation.

