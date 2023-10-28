Orchids are amazing delicate houseplants that have remained a household favorite for years thanks to their magnificent blooms. As a rule, an orchid blooms once a year, and when it blooms, the gorgeous flowers usually stay in bloom for six to ten weeks.

However, if cared for properly, owners can get repeat blooms. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

Experts recommend pruning the orchid as soon as the flowers fall off to promote re-blooming. Be sure to cut off dead leaves, tissue, or roots at an angle.

Other ways to stimulate the re-flowering of an orchid include proper care, such as spraying the roots. Consider planting them in rooms where there is naturally more humidity.

This includes rooms like the bathroom or kitchen where there is more moisture in the air. The roots of houseplants can easily rot if left in wet compost, so it's important to make sure the soil dries out between waterings.

As a reminder, most houseplants are quite safe, but some are toxic to children and animals. Leaves, sap, or bulbs can be toxic.

