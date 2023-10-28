Black mold slowly penetrates the warmest rooms, especially the bathroom. It can be unsightly and pose a huge health risk.

Lisa Negele, owner of Mainland Housekeeping, explained how to get rid of black mold on a budget. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

Mold tends to thrive in places with high humidity and low air circulation. It can appear in homes with poor ventilation or damp areas such as bathrooms or garages in just a few days.

A cheap option is to use water and lemon juice as it is a natural disinfectant that cleans thoroughly. Then add a few bags to absorb moisture while tackling the larger problem in your bathroom.

The black mold that can be seen on the surface of the wall is only part of what is underneath. It is usually necessary to remove the surface layer of the wall to clean it properly. Otherwise, the mold will simply return.

Cleaning the area with bleach mixed with hot water is the best way to clean surfaces.

