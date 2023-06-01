Saves a broken clasp and restores the look of shoes: unusual ways to use oil

The oil can be used not only for cooking, but also in everyday life: to polish shoes and repair zips. It makes shoes shine and makes them waterproof.

Read also: Why put a nappy on the bottom of a pot with potted plants

Shoe polish

1. Wash your shoes and wait for them to dry.

2. Put a drop of oil on a clean, dry cloth and rub the surface of the shoe.

3. Leave for 10-15 minutes;

4. Remove excess oil.

5. Do not use oil on artificial leather and fabric shoes.

How to fix a broken clasp

Take a cotton swab, dip it in oil, and wipe the buckle links without touching the fabric.

Video of the day

As a reminder, we have already written what to do when heels break.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!