The world's first 'smart' pistol, which can be fired only by its owner, has been created

Biofire Technologies (USA) has developed and started manufacturing the world's first biometric pistol, the Biofire Smart Gun. Only its authorized owners will be able to use it.

The Biofire Smart Gun is a 9 mm firearm that uses a biometric fingerprint and face recognition system that allows only authorized users to use it, The Telegraph reports. The manufacturer positions it as the safest weapon to keep in the home.

Yes, the gun has a built-in fingerprint scanner, and it locks as soon as you release it from your hands and cannot fire if it is held by an unauthorized user. In addition to the fingerprint sensor on the grip, the model is equipped with a 3D face recognition sensor, which, according to the manufacturer, works even in complete darkness.

The semi-automatic pistol is chambered for a 9 mm Luger cartridge, the most popular caliber in the United States. The body of the pistol is made of steel and composite materials, and the total weight without ammunition is just over a kilogram. The pistol can be equipped with 10- or 15-round clips.

The Telegraph writes that a smart gun from Biofire Technologies failed to fire twice during a demonstration at Biofire's headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado. Kai Klopfer, the company's founder, and CEO, said that the software and electronics had been fully tested and that the malfunction was related to the mechanics of the gun.

He assured that before this incident, the weapon had fired successfully during the demonstration, and the face recognition technology was working.

Klopfer initially fired the shot without any problems and put the gun down. The other man then tried to fire the gun but failed because the gun did not recognize his face.

Klopfer turned to fire the weapon again. It was at this point that the gun unexpectedly clicked twice, although it fired during subsequent trigger pulls. Another prototype was then demonstrated, and this weapon worked as planned.

