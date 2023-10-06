They won't bloom at all: gardeners have named a popular mistake that harms hydrangeas

The way gardeners care for hydrangea bushes in the fall has a big impact on how well they will bloom the following year. This includes whether they bloom large - or perhaps not at all.

Experts have named a mistake that should never be made in the fall, otherwise, the hydrangea will not bloom at all. This was reported by Express.co.uk.

Regardless of whether you are growing gorgeous panicle hydrangeas or classic pile hydrangeas, you should never prune in the fall. Hydrangeas fall into two categories: those that bloom on old wood and others that bloom on new wood.

Those that bloom on old wood are best pruned only in summer, and those that bloom on new wood only in spring. An autumn pruning can remove flower buds for the following year.

In addition, pruning at the wrong time can lead to reduced flowering or even a complete lack of flowers the following year. Areas of the plant with "dead stems" should not be removed, as this will lead to winter injuries.

