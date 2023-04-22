A weed that can't be thrown away: why you should use chickweed in your salad

Woodruff (starwort or woodruff) is a real problem for gardeners and gardeners. It tightly intertwines itself in the leaves of the plants under which it has grown, and its "uprooting" is often accompanied by the plucking of the "right" plants.

However, nutritionists advise not to rush to get rid of this garden pest. As it turned out, it can be widely used in food.

Yes, nutritionist Oksana Skytalinska says that woodruff is useful for those who have digestive problems or suffer from blood pressure fluctuations. She advises eating it for those who need to increase hemoglobin, strengthen the immune system, etc.

It turns out that woodruff is equated to ginseng in terms of its beneficial properties. It contains more vitamin C than lemon, and 20 grams of woodruff contains the daily value of carotene (vitamin A). It also contains potassium, iodine, magnesium, iron, copper, cobalt, etc.

Woodruff can be eaten raw in salads, added to tea, dried, and used in tinctures.

Salad recipe with woodruff:

Ingredients:

Fresh cucumbers - 2 pcs.

Radish - 6 pcs.

Green onions - 10 feathers

Parsley - leaves from 10 stems

Woodruff - 200 grams

Oil - 2 tbsp.

Pepper, salt, and lemon juice - to your taste

How to cook:

Wash and dry the vegetables and herbs.

Cut the radishes into slices and throw them into a deep bowl, then finely chop the herbs, and cut the cucumbers into random pieces. Season the salad with oil, pepper, salt, and a sprinkle of lemon juice if desired.

