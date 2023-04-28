The message may have already been received: scientists told when aliens may respond to Earth

Scientists believe that the aliens could have received a signal from Earth. However, the answer can be expected only in 27 years.

According to The Daily Star, NASA's Deep Space Network (known as DSN) believes that aliens could have received one of the messages sent from Earth. The DSN is a global network of dishes that transmits radio signals to remote parts of the solar system in an attempt to elicit a response from intelligent alien life.

According to scientists, the signal sent to the Pioneer 10 space probe launched in 1972, currently 12 billion miles from Earth, has already reached a dead star known as a white dwarf (located 27 light years from Earth).

Experts believe that a return message from any alien life near this dead star will not reach Earth until at least 2029.

The publication notes that signals were sent to Voyager 2, launched in 1977 and now also at a distance of more than 12 billion miles, in 1980 and 1983 and reached two distant stars in 2007. But dedicated signal detectors from space don't expect any "alien responses" from them until at least the early 2030s.

In a new study published in the journal Publications of the Astronomical Society of the Pacific https://iopscience.iop.org/journal/1538-3873, researchers have compiled a list of stars that will encounter Earth's signals over the next century. However, even if ET sends a response, scientists may miss it.

American astronomer Macy Houston, who was not involved in the study, said: "If a response is sent, our ability to detect it will depend on many factors - how long or often we watch the star for a response, and how long or often the return signal is transmitted."

Radio astronomer Jean-Luc Margaux from the University of California (USA) commented on the possibility of receiving a response from aliens as follows: "Our weak signal transmissions are unlikely to allow aliens to find humanity."

He added that Earth's radio transmissions have reached only one-millionth of the volume of the Milky Way.

"The likelihood that another civilization lives in this tiny bubble is extremely small unless there are millions of civilizations in the Milky Way," he added.

