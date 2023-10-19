Sleep specialist Nancy H. Rothstein, in her commentary for a well-known British publication, spoke about an important recommendation that can help you feel refreshed. The expert advises to avoid checking your cell phone immediately after waking up.

Checking your phone in the morning or before bed can cause your brain to switch from delta waves to beta waves. This means that your brain may miss out on important alpha and theta waves, Rothstein explains to the Express.

According to her, this can have negative consequences during the day, including the onset of drowsiness.

The expert provides a life hack for waking up properly in the morning. When your smartphone alarm goes off, get up immediately to turn it off. Then, make your bed as soon as possible to avoid the temptation to fall back asleep.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that adults get seven to nine hours of sleep a night. At the same time, teenagers need even more time in bed - eight to ten hours, and children aged six to 12 need nine to 12 hours.

Lack of sleep is associated by doctors and scientists with chronic health problems such as sleep apnea, heart disease, kidney disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, obesity, and depression.

