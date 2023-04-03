Sunny yellow eggs for the Easter table: how to dye eggs with turmeric

Turmeric is a popular spice that has been used as a natural coloring agent for centuries. Thanks to it, you can make wonderful Easter eggs for the Easter table.

You've probably noticed more than once that turmeric is very difficult to wipe off surfaces once it's there. But in the case of egg dyeing, such strong pigmentation is only good for you, Yasensvit reports.

Make bright yellow Easter eggs for Easter with turmeric decoction.

Ingredients:

eggs - 6 pieces;

turmeric - 3 tablespoons;

vinegar - 1 tablespoon;

salt - 1 tablespoon.

How to dye eggs with turmeric:

Eggs need to be dyed at room temperature, so take them out of the refrigerator in advance. Do not use enamelware to prepare the broth - the chance that turmeric will remain on the walls of the saucepan for a long time is very high.

For a uniformly painted shell color, do not forget to add vinegar, which can be replaced with citric acid or lemon juice. Some housewives wipe the eggs with alcohol before dyeing them with turmeric.

After preparation, start the painting process:

Pour 2 liters of water into a metal saucepan. Add turmeric, vinegar, salt, mix and put on a slow fire. Wait 5-7 minutes for the turmeric to dissolve, but do not bring to a boil. Put the eggs in the broth. After boiling, cook for 10 to 12 minutes. If you want the egg to turn pale yellow, remove the pan from the heat earlier. Conversely, for a golden shell color, the eggs should be left in the broth to "infuse" for 3-4 hours or even overnight, but in this case there is a risk that the white will be colored. Dip the finished eggs in cold water. Polish the eggs with sunflower oil for a shine before serving.

You can also make turmeric eggs not only plain, but also patterned. The pattern will not be as noticeable and contrasting as on red or dark orange eggs, but it is still worth a try.

How to dye eggs with turmeric without vinegar

Eggs can be dyed without adding vinegar. In this case, you will need eggs, salt, water and turmeric in the same proportions as for the classic method.

Pour turmeric with 2 liters of boiling water, let it cool and strain through cheesecloth or a special sieve. Add salt to the finished broth, add eggs and put on low heat. Cook for no more than 12 minutes after boiling. Put the finished eggs in cold water.

Both methods are quite simple and do not require much time. And you can also involve children in the process - making Easter eggs can be a fun activity for the whole family.

