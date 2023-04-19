A soldier must be highly motivated: the General Staff commented on the draft law on the return of 30,000 soldiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the draft law on the return of additional remuneration in the amount of 30,000 hryvnias, urging not to engage in populism and to focus on the defense of the state. In addition, the press service of the General Staff emphasizes that the military, who defend the hottest spots, risk their lives and health every second.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

"Society is discussing a rather sensitive issue, namely: the decision of the parliament to return additional monetary compensation to military personnel in the amount of 30,000 hryvnias. A soldier who serves and protects the country from an aggressor, risking his own life and health, performs the task in extremely difficult conditions, should be highly motivated", - it is written on the website of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff emphasized that now the additional monetary reward is paid depending on the areas of hostilities and the complexity of the assigned tasks. Additional remuneration in the amount of 100,000 hryvnias per month is given to fighters who fight directly on the front line. 30,000 are military personnel who are in combat areas but do not take direct part in the battles, and those who are on combat duty and repel enemy air attacks, regardless of the area of execution.

Additional payments to military personnel who are in the rear have been canceled.

At the same time, on February 1, the minimum salary for all defenders was increased to 20,100 hryvnias.

"We are convinced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine should have a fair payment system that will not create conditions for social tension in combat units and will treat those soldiers who risk their lives and health with respect. We ask you to stop engaging in populism and concentrate on the defense of our country," the General Staff declares.

