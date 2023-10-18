Keep one popular spice under the carpet to attract good luck and happiness

Plants can carry positive energy and abundance with them . For example, putting a bay leaf under the carpet brings a good luck.

This is known to be quite a long-standing practice and is known to attract fortune. As Sante Plus points out, this is how you can attract priceless blessings to you.

Read also: Why blushing and "burning" face: explanation of omen

Some beliefs attribute spiritual benefits to plants. To attract luck and abundance to their side, people use a bay leaf.

Putting a dried bay leaf under the carpet and in every corner of the room is a ritual for a success and good luck, that are, intangible benefits. It is also the best known way to ward off bad energies and prevent conflicts away from home, to relieve tension.

While a bay leaf can be placed in the four corners of a room to bring good energy with it, others use it in a different way to discover what they want to see happen in their lives. Others still prefer to write down their dreams or what they want to accomplish before burning the plant and spreading its scent around the room. Followers of these rituals can draw an infinity sign to bring happiness not only in their home, but also in their spiritual and personal lives.

This plant has been used for thousands of years in various rituals to bring prosperity and good luck, as well as to prevent various problems that can be created by evil spirits. This use has since been picked up by spiritual contemporaries who believe in these beliefs.

The intangible benefits of plants is a long-standing belief and practice that is not based on scientific arguments.

Recall that prohibitions and prejudices in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells about the most common prejudices and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian household and family life.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!