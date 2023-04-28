Gather a big harvest: summer residents told how to plant blueberries correctly

Blueberries are very tasty and healthy, but quite expensive. It will be cheaper to grow your own blueberries and harvest a large crop. UaPortal figured out how to plant blueberries.

First, choose a planting area. Form a planting site and acidify the soil.

There must be a planting site for blueberries:

- Open

- Orientation to the north, west, and east.

- Drainage soil.

- Acidity from 3.5 to 4.5 pH.

- Peaty-sandy or loamy soils.

Required fertilizers: sand, perlite, 50 grams of sulfur for acidity, or watering with acidified water (blueberries like acidic soil).

How to plant blueberries?

Video of the day

Prepare a special solution before planting: Mix 100 ml of malic acid with 10 liters of water, and water the soil prepared for planting. In addition, apply mineral fertilizer in the amount of 60 grams per m2 and dig up the soil.

How to plant:

Make a hole equal to the length of the root system. Plant at a distance of 0.5 meters between the seedlings. If the varieties are tall with a wide crown and powerful edges, at a distance of 1.5-3 meters.

Read also: How to properly prune trees and shrubs.

Technique for planting blueberries

Fertilize the heated soil, form a planting site, and divide it into holes. Plant the seedlings, deepening them by 5 cm.

Care after planting

After planting the seedlings, water and loosen the soil and cultivate the root holes. Add mineral fertilizers from time to time and water with acidic water.

As a reminder, we have already written how to help apricot trees bear fruit.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!