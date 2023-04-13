Boston Dynamics robot dogs draw pictures for a famous gallery (photo, video)

Well-known Polish-American artist Agnieszka Pilat began training three Boston Dynamics robot dogs to draw pictures. She plans to have the dog paintings exhibited at the National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.

As noted in the press release of the exhibition, the robots will be trained for four months. However, they have already managed to paint several canvases.



On her Instagram, Agnieszka Pilat showed her joint work on paintings. Boston Dynamics dogs paint themselves using oil paint sticks on an acrylic sanded canvas attached to the wall.

It became known that one of the robot dogs "Spot" even lives with the artist in New York. She calls him "Basya".

Meanwhile, Boston Dynamics offered Agnieszka Pilat to draw a portrait of Spot so that she could "get to know the machines better."

Earlier, Boston Dynamics showed a video of the robot being tested on an improvised construction site.

