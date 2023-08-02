Removes makeup and fights blackheads: unusual ways to use shaving foam

Not many people know that shaving foam can be used for more than just waxing. Some women have decided to replace their cleansers with it on the recommendation of experts.

According to reviews from thematic beauty communities, as well as ukr.media, shaving foam really helps to effectively cleanse the skin. Thanks to its airy texture, it penetrates the pores better, which reduces the appearance of blackheads compared to soap products.

Read also: how to remove makeup correctly: one simple rule.

Nevertheless, it is worth noting that it is not recommended to use foam as a complete replacement for cleansers, as the skin's reaction may vary. However, for makeup removal, foam is suitable and will even achieve better results than hydrophilic oil, according to makeup artists who have been using this life hack for a long time.

Video of the day

If you're going to try foam as a makeup remover, it's best to choose options designed for sensitive skin to avoid irritation. Also, don't forget to cleanse your skin in the usual way and fix the effect with a moisturizing toner.

As a reminder, we've already written about what not to do when removing makeup.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!