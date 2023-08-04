The mineral properties of natural water sources were discovered in ancient Greece and Rome, where people used mineral baths to rejuvenate and overcome fatigue. These miraculous properties of mineral water soon spread throughout Europe.

Mineral water contains beneficial chemical elements that help soothe and moisturize the skin, reduce the feeling of dryness and tightness and treat allergic inflammations and skin diseases.

It is recommended to use still water when washing your face. If it is carbonated, leave it in an open container for 30-40 minutes before using it so that the carbon dioxide is released and does not cause skin irritation. To care for oily, porous and combination skin, lady.tochka.net recommends using water with a high salt content, while for normal or dry skin, low-mineralized groundwater is suitable, which tones and moisturizes the skin well.

Here are some more mineral beauty recipes:

Wipe your face with ice cubes from mineral water after washing your face. This will help tighten pores and maintain skin elasticity, preventing the appearance of wrinkles.

For dry or combination skin, it is recommended to use a mineral water mask regularly. Mix the egg yolk with vegetable oil and mineral water, apply to the face with a cotton swab and apply a second layer in a few minutes. After 20 minutes, wash off the mask with a solution of cold tea.

To treat and strengthen nails, we recommend regular mineral baths. Simply dip your fingers in a container of mineral water for 10 minutes and then cover them with a therapeutic varnish containing calcium.

