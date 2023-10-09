Deadly for animals and children: which flowerpots should not be kept in the house

Plants can be great decorations for any home, but some of them can be toxic to small children and pets.

To avoid unpleasant situations, it's important to know which houseplants can be dangerous and are best avoided.

Crassula ovata (Jade tree): This succulent plant is a popular choice for any home due to its low water requirement. However, it can be toxic to humans and pets. Swallowing parts of the plant can cause vomiting and diarrhea, and touching it can cause skin irritation.

Dieffenbachia: This ornamental plant can tolerate heat and low light, but it contains toxic latex and sap. Swallowing parts of the plant can cause nausea, abdominal pain, and even cramps. It's also important to remember that contact with dieffenbachia sap can cause dermatitis.

Rhododendron (Azalea): Although this flowering plant can decorate a home, it is considered toxic, especially to infants. Swallowing the plant or consuming its honey can cause nausea, abdominal pain, vomiting, and even hypotension or hypersalivation.

Cyclamen: This perennial plant has brightly colored flowers, but its bulb is toxic. Swallowing the bulb can cause vomiting, nausea, abdominal pain, and even muscle paralysis.

Ficus (Fig tree): Ficus is a popular houseplant, but its sap contains irritating latex. Ingestion can cause abdominal pain, vomiting, and nausea. This plant can also be dangerous for children and pets.

Before you decide to grow houseplants in your home, it is important to research each species in detail and determine if it can be toxic. You should also keep in mind that children and pets can be particularly vulnerable to poisonous plants, so it's best to avoid growing them if you have any doubts about their safety. Always keep these plants out of the reach of children and pets to avoid unpleasant situations.

As a reminder, houseplants can beautify your space and bring benefits, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them have the ability to attract pests, such as cockroaches.

