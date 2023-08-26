Accidentally hit by a swarm of hornets: insects killed a man in Poltava region

On Friday, 25 August, a 57-year-old man was killed by hornets in the village of Brateshky in the Reshetylivka community of Poltava district. It happened in the morning around 10:30.

It was reported by Kriminal. According to the publication's sources, the deceased was clearing the railway tracks of grass and bushes. Then he accidentally hit a swarm of hornets.

Numerous insect bites made the man sick. Unfortunately, doctors were unable to save the victim, the report said.

The doctors called the special line 102 to report the death of the 57-year-old man. The man's body was sent for forensic examination to determine the final cause of death.

In turn, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the accident, and the issue of legal classification is currently being resolved.

It should be noted that hornet venom contains biogenic amines that can cause an allergic reaction if ingested by humans. Symptoms: fever, chills, weakness, vomiting. Allergy sufferers may experience hives, itching all over the body, convulsions and anaphylactic shock.

