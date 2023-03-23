Slovakia has already handed over the first four MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine

Slovakia has handed over the first four MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. They have already been successfully received by the Ukrainian military.

The Slovak Minister of Defense, Jaroslav Naď, stated on that on Facebook. According to him, Slovakia has chosen the right side, and by doing so, it has written itself into world history.

Read also: Ukrainian pilots demonstrated the flight of the SU-27 fighter from the cockpit of the Mi-24 helicopter

Naď thanked everyone who took part in such a fantastic professional performance. The fighters have already left the territory of the Slovak Republic.

Video of the day

"Slovakia is on the right side, and with this gesture, we, as a country, inscribed ourselves with a capital letter in modern world history, which indicates timely assistance, sincere solidarity and greatness of the nation," the politician wrote.

The Minister emphasized that such actions are right. It was Russia that invaded Ukraine, and now the occupying country has seized part of Ukraine's territory.

"The war will end only when Russia withdraws its troops," Jaroslav Naď emphasized.

Read also: The UK is preparing to hand over fighter jets to Ukraine - the Prime Minister has instructed Wallace

The transfer was carried out by Ukrainian pilots in coordination with the Slovak Air Force and other troops, who ensured the safety of the transfer and the necessary documentation.

The remaining aircraft will be transferred to Ukraine in the coming weeks. No further information will be provided in advance.

In total, Slovakia promised Ukraine 13 MiG-19s, and Poland - 10.

Recall that the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov, hinted at the positive decision by the United States to send modern aircraft to Ukraine. It is about the supply of F-16 fighters.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!