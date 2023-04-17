'Coordinated work with tank fire': Ukrainian soldiers show strikes on occupants near Bakhmut (video)

Tankers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade are holding the line in one of the hottest spots of the frontline - the Bakhmut sector in the Donetsk region. The Ukrainian military are constantly improving their cooperation to increase the effectiveness of their defence.

Armoured vehicle crews fired at targets in the forest and hills. The Ukrainian defenders fired from a long distance, the brigade's Telegram channel reported.

"Steel thunderstorms on the Bakhmut front. This is a well-coordinated work of the Third Assault Brigade's tank fire," the message says.

The video shows the tankers moving to their positions, delivering fire and coordinating their interaction. The exact time and location of the firing is not disclosed for security reasons.

Recently, soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi destroyed an enemy Kornet ATGM calculation.

