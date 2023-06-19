Sweets without sugar: Klopotenko shares a recipe for making pastila

Fruit pastila is a delicious and healthy alternative to traditional sweets and desserts. It preserves the natural taste of fruit and is a source of vitamins and minerals.

Famous Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko told us how to make delicious and healthy sweets. He advises choosing sweet fruits or berries to make the pastila, or adding lemon juice to the pastila to make it sour.

How to make apple pastila:

Prepare a kilogram of apples and 250 ml of water.

Wash 1 kg of apples, core them and cut into large pieces. Put the apples in a saucepan and add 250 ml of water. Cook over low heat until the apples are softened and the water has boiled off. Switch on the oven to 100 degrees. Blend the boiled apples in a blender until smooth. Cover a baking tray with parchment, put the resulting puree on it and spread it over the entire surface. Bake or rather dry the pastila for 8-10 hours. Slice or roll the finished pastila.

