The 25-year-old Russian singer Eduard Sharlot posted a video on Instagram in which he burned his Russian passport. After the document caught fire, the man threw it on the ground.

Sharlot signed his video as follows: "I decided. I hope it will work out. I dream of devoting myself to a good cause."

In this video, Sharlot said that he does not consider himself a citizen of the Russian Federation and wants to go to Kyiv to "support people."

"An appeal to the state of Ukraine. My name is Eduard Sharlot. I am a famous Russian composer and songwriter. For the past three years, I have been actively opposing the state's policy regarding the war against Kyiv and the organization of the country's music market. I wish to get to the capital of Ukraine to support people with performances, concerts, and various assistance," he said in the video.

Sharlotte added that he believes it is necessary to be with those who are being loudly voiced and oppressed in "difficult times."

He says he is waiting for an official invitation to Ukraine and wants to be "organized to come."

"I am no longer a citizen of criminal Russia. I am territorially in another country, I have maximum clarity, I choose those who are for peace and brotherhood of nations. Please organize the way, for example, through an official invitation. Please, I really need your help. Write me via email, it is indicated in the profile on Instagram. Glory to Kyivan Rus!" he concluded his appeal.

Who is Eduard Sharlot?

The singer and songwriter was born on February 7, 1998 in Samara, Russia. He became famous for his song "Cheek to Cheek" and viral videos on TikTok. In January 2023, Sharlot announced that he had allegedly died. A death note appeared on his social media. After a while, the singer "came back to life".

It turned out that he was joking. A year ago, the singer posted on his social media the message "R.I.P. 1998-2022". In this way, he had already "buried" himself three times. And he blamed the Russian authorities for his death.

In early January 2023, the death of Russian blogger and musician Dani Kashin was discussed online. In this way, Kashin decided to stir up the network and increase the number of requests for his identity on Google.

