Shine like new: how to clean the toilet with iodine

Keeping a toilet bowl perfectly clean is difficult, as limescale and dirt quickly accumulate on it. However, experienced housewives know how to easily wash it without chemicals.

Removing rust and limescale with vinegar and iodine

Take a small amount of vinegar and heat it to about 45 degrees. Add a few drops of iodine to the heated vinegar and pour the mixture into the toilet bowl. Spread the solution thoroughly over the walls and leave it for 5-6 hours.

Then all you have to do is wipe with a toilet brush or sponge, and the limescale will come off easily.

This method is an effective and safe way to remove rust and limescale from the toilet bowl, as it does not require the use of harsh chemicals.

