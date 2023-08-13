US forecasters are 95% confident that the heat wave in the world may last until February

Climate experts in the United States of America clearly state that the current El Niño phenomenon, which causes an increase in the average temperature on the planet, will have an impact until February 2024.

Read also: Top tips to help you fall asleep quickly in the heat

According to Xinhua news agency, El Niño and La Niña are two important climate patterns in the Pacific Ocean that can affect weather conditions around the world. This phenomenon is accompanied by a weakening of trade winds and the pushing of warm water to the east coast of America.

"In early July, an increase in water temperature was observed in the equatorial Pacific Ocean, which is a sign of the continuation of the El Niño phenomenon," the National Weather Service said.

Video of the day

According to the US government weather agency, the El Niño phenomenon has been observed since December 2023 and is expected to last until February 2024. Scientists at the World Meteorological Organization have emphasized that such weather conditions can lead to an increase in global temperatures.

July 2023 was the hottest month on record. Scientists suggest that this month may become the warmest in the last 120,000 years on our planet.

As a reminder, we have already written how to improve the comfort of your sleep.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!